Mint Explainer: The great significance of Apple’s first-ever custom modem chip for iPhones
Summary
- Apple has made a significant leap by unveiling its first custom modem chip, the Apple C1, which not only enhances connectivity but also sets the stage for Apple to reshape its technology supply chain. This, in turn, can significantly alter the global technology supply chain.
Apple Inc. on Wednesday unveiled its first-ever custom modem chip, Apple C1, while launching the iPhone 16e. The chip, which was years in the making, is not just about connectivity speed. It marks a major shift that can significantly alter the structure of the global technology supply chain in the long run. Mint explains why.