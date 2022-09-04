The iPad and iPhone hacks kids use to sneak past parental controls5 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 05:17 PM IST
For parents, knowing the Screen Time cheats is half the battle; the other half is talking your children out of using them
For parents, knowing the Screen Time cheats is half the battle; the other half is talking your children out of using them
Listen to this article
If you think locking down your kids’ iPhones or iPads is just a matter of turning on some Screen Time settings, think again.