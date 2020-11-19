The key to creating virtual conferences that work

If at all possible, design some portions of your event around audience participation, since most of us are even hungrier for human interaction right now. Again, think in terms of a variety of platforms and formats: Consider creating a Slack or Teams space with different channels and threads for people who want to establish continuing conversations over the life of the event, or a voice-only conversation room that can serve the role of the hallway at an in-person conference. You should also choose a videoconference platform that offers a chat sidebar for any questions or materials related to the immediate subject—fortunately, that is standard in just about every major platform.