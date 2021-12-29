The metaverse isn’t quite ready for you, but your investment is welcome

In other words, you may already be invested in a future metaverse company without even knowing it. Computer systems company Nvidia already has the Omniverse. Google parent Alphabet is focused on developing artificial intelligence and Apple is already knee-deep in wearables. Even online dating platforms are starting to talk about more virtual applications. Bumble has said it is actively exploring the role of its friendship feature BFF in the metaverse, noting not just a social experience but virtual goods that users could acquire via blockchain. Match Group’s Tinder is testing an in-app currency daters can use to pay for premium features and receive as gifts. In its third-quarter shareholder letter, Match also talked about a test by recently acquired Hyperconnect of a live virtual world called “Single Town," where singles can engage with others as avatars.

