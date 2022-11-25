The myth of the tech god is crumbling6 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 12:20 AM IST
Believing that startup founders possess extraordinary powers harms wide swaths of society, particularly everyday workers and investors
Believing that startup founders possess extraordinary powers harms wide swaths of society, particularly everyday workers and investors
Tech is full of smart people who build, run and invest in successful companies that have produced a tremendous amount of innovation. But the industry’s recent spate of failures and reversals has made one thing clear: Many of its leaders aren’t as smart as they thought they were.