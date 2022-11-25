The myth of the tech god is crumbling

The realization that these companies aren’t omnipotent in the way many people hoped or feared also should reshape the perception of them by politicians and regulators. On one hand, itraises the possibility that some of the more speculative criticism and pre-emptive regulation of them has been either undeserved or unnecessary. This is especially true for attempts to check these companies’ power that assume there is no other way to rein them in. Is antitrust regulation of Meta urgent if, thanks in part to the company’s own missteps, TikTok is eating its lunch?