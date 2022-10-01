The next big battle between Google and Apple is for the soul of your car9 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 02:15 PM IST
In the future, your choice of smartphone ecosystem—Android or iPhone—could determine which make and model of car you choose
A few years from now, in addition to deciding your next vehicle’s make and model, you may have another tough choice: the Google model or the Apple one? Other options may include “car maker generic" and even, I’m spitballing the name here: Amazon Prime Edition.