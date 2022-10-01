The next big battle between Google and Apple is for the soul of your car

This hodgepodge of software and systems will remain the norm for some time, says Mr. Heineke of McKinsey. There are just too many safety-critical systems in cars, and too many new features—like in-dash entertainment and ever-more-sophisticated driver assist—for one company to do it all, even if that company is Google, Apple or Amazon. On top of that, no one has any idea what the future of these systems will be in a world in which all three of these companies might be trying to displace the personal car as we know it with robotaxis—courtesy of Google-related Waymo, Amazon-owned Zoox and whatever Apple is working on.