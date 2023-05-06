The No-Email Way to Plan a Party

Jaril Valenciano didn’t host big parties until September when he moved into a bigger apartment in San Francisco. The 31-year-old, who works at a software startup, hosted weekly “The Last of Us" watch parties at the beginning of the year and regularly has larger get-togethers.
His biggest headache was figuring out how many of the invited guests actually planned to show up. That’s why he turned to a relatively new service called Partiful, which he has used more than 30 times since September.
The norm for a very long time has been sending invites out via email or Facebook, but in recent years, many people have shifted to texting. While older services such as Evite and Paperless Post have evolved to meet the new demands, Partiful approached them with a clean slate—and a sense of urgency. It’s a lot harder to ignore a text, and to RSVP, you just have to confirm your phone number.
When you get a text from a Partiful host, a vibrant mobile-friendly webpage appears with many party-planning features all in that one spot, including RSVP list, event details, and even Venmo or PayPal links for paying your share of a group activity. As people RSVP, a social feed emerges with people’s GIFs, comments and emoji reactions.
“Everyone is ready to host things, but there’s this intimidation," Mr. Valenciano says. “As Partiful came onto the scene, it made it a lot less intimidating."
The ease—“It spits out this link within 20 seconds," Mr. Valenciano says—has made Partiful popular with younger people, entrepreneurs and others looking for a way to quickly get responses to their invites. More than a million people have used Partiful since its launch, says Shreya Murthy, Partiful co-founder.
It isn’t perfect. It lacks some design flexibility, and its power users are eager to name features they want to see added. And as a venture-capital-funded business, it has yet to find a real revenue source.
More personal than email
“It’s eye-catching, and it’s a reflection of my personality and what’s going to happen during an event," says Steph Castro, a 37-year-old digital marketer in New York who has used the free service for several events since November.
Most of its users are 20- and 30-somethings based in big cities, Ms. Murthy says. Younger people have gravitated toward the service because they want a simple way to reach their family and friends, she says.
“Our designs reflect their tastes and the party vibe they want to convey," Ms. Murthy says. “Partiful pages feel fun, fresh and less formal than legacy platforms."
Guests who receive a Partiful link through email can RSVP with their phone numbers, and Partiful doesn’t share those numbers with the host or use them for marketing. Guests can unsubscribe at any time from a host’s invites.
Partiful’s text approach aims to solve one of the biggest problems with invitations—getting people to RSVP. Ignoring text messages sent to a phone is typically harder than skipping over an email.
“That feels a lot more intimate," Ms. Murthy says about texting versus emailing.
The party is just starting
While Partiful is free to use, the company is looking to make money by offering options to “enhance a party," says Ms. Murthy.
One example: This summer, it will offer recyclable, disposable cameras—the kind that have become popular again with concert- and partygoers. They will be priced higher than the off-the-shelf version (which sell for around $20 a piece), because Partiful will develop the film and send digital files to customers.
Some Partiful users want more features. Ms. Castro wants to include polls and sign-up sheets—and embedded music tracks. Mr. Valenciano wants a search function, so he can see what other public events are happening near him, much like what Eventbrite does.
Using Partiful
Try before signing up. You don’t need to create an account to play with Partiful’s party templates. Choose from Partiful’s posters, photos or GIFs for the main invite image, or upload a photo from your phone.
Use your phone number. Sign up with your phone number to save your event. If you’re the one being invited, you’ll be prompted to click on the RSVP link and sign up with your phone number.
Share costs—and get paid immediately. You can list event costs, like tickets to an amusement park, and include your Venmo, Cash App or PayPal username to get reimbursed.
Fine-tune what guests can see. Partiful allows hosts to change some default settings and turn off guest counts or RSVP timestamps.
Show off your personality. The service includes customizable themes and effects. If you’re designing your invite on a desktop browser, click theme or effect on the right. On a mobile browser, they’re at the bottom.
Set up guest rules. In event settings, you can add co-hosts and turn off automatic reminders. You can also limit how many additional people an invited guest can bring.
Lock down the festivities. You can create a password so only those with that code can view the event page. You can also set up your invite so only approved guests can see the details.