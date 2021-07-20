The numbers behind the Twitter-government faceoff

The battle lines between microblogging platform Twitter and the government of India have been years in the making, and 2020 was a tipping point of sorts. On the one hand, the number of requests from the Indian government to Twitter to share user information or remove content grew at an unprecedented rate in the second half of 2020. On the other hand, the share of instances in which Twitter took some action on such requests plunged to an all-time low, shows data released by the microblogging platform last week.