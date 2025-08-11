Want to work at OpenAI? Head of ChatGPT shares one skill you need to survive at the company

With ChatGPT capturing the imagination of millions of people daily, its maker OpenAI has become one of the most valuable companies in the world, with a valuation of $300 billion according to its latest funding round earlier this year.

Advertisement

The Microsoft-backed AI startup has also become one of the most coveted employers for young talent. While getting a job at OpenAI requires significant technical expertise, there’s one key skill that a top executive says every prospective applicant must have.

Nick Turley, head of ChatGPT, recently appeared on a podcast with YouTuber Lenny Rachitsky, where he discussed the realities of working at OpenAI and what the company looks for in candidates. Turley emphasised the importance of “thinking from scratch,” given that there is “no analogy” for what the AI startup is building.

“Just approaching each scenario from, you know, from scratch is so important in this space because there is no analogy for what we're building.” Turley said.

Advertisement

Turley also noted that OpenAI cannot copy the features of Google, Instagram or any other productivity tool. He did, however, stress the importance of taking inspiration from everywhere.

“You can learn from everywhere, but you have to do it from from from scratch. And I think that's why that trait um tends to make someone effective at OpenAI and it's something we test for in our interviews, too” he added

GPT-5 receives backlash from users: OpenAI released its latest large language model GPT-5 last week which didn't sit down well with many users especially the company's Plus subscribers.

GPT-5 is claimed to have improvements over the previous models in many areas like coding, reasoning, accuracy, health related questions and multi-modal abilities while encountering fewer hallucinations (making stuff up) and psycophacy (being too agreeable with users).

Advertisement

However, the new model was immediately criticized for not having the same the emotional depth in its responses as the previous AI models and Sam Altman had to step in to say that the OpenAI would make the model's responses ‘warmer’ after it was rolled out to all users.

Turley during his podcast did mention that OpenAI many times ships models even when they aren't fully ready while continuing to working on improving the product.

He said that the thinking from scratch approach implies that OpenAI should “ship out something raw even if it makes less sense and start learning and getting it into people's hands”

“The reason is that you're gonna be polishing the wrong things in the space. You absolutely should polish, things like the model output, etc., but you won't know what to polish until after you ship. And I think that is uniquely true in an environment where the properties of your product are emergent and not knowable um in advance” he added

Advertisement