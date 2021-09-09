The problem with ‘complex’ passwords

If people use three or more words as their password, they can memorize it more easily, tailor it to the specific account the password is being used for, and then not have to write it down. For example, consider the relative difficulty of memorizing “Ih&Kdxp!" vs. “Rhinos are scarcer than Yellow Jackets." The latter is much easier to recall. It could, say, be your password for the account you have at the local zoo. Or “Good Health Is Peachyl" could be your passphrase for your company-benefits site. Adding humor enhances memorability.

