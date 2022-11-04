The quest for a robot with a sense of touch6 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 12:01 AM IST
Robots that can touch are the next step in robotics technology. It will allow them to perform all sorts of tasks that are now impossible
Robots have become increasingly advanced over the past decade, and are found everywhere from warehouses to surgery theaters. But if robots are to do more jobs, and be trusted with more complex tasks, researchers say these machines need to be able to interact more with real-world environments like people do—with touch.