The race of the AI labs heats up

All these are jaw-dropping feats. Still, when it comes to the “generative" AI that is all the rage thanks to ChatGPT, the biggest battle is between Microsoft and Alphabet. To get a sense of whose tech is superior, The Economist has put both firms’ AIs through their paces. With the help of an engineer at Google, we asked ChatGPT, based on an OpenAI model called GPT-3.5, and Google’s yet-to-be launched chatbot, built upon one called LaMDA, a broad array of questions. These included ten problems from an American mathematics competition (“Find the number of ordered pairs of prime numbers that sum to 60"), and ten reading questions from the SAT, an American school-leavers’ exam (“Read the passage and determine which choice best describes what happens in it"). To spice things up, we also asked each model for some dating advice (“Given the following conversation from a dating app, what is the best way to ask someone out on a first date?").