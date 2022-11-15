The risky business of Sam Bankman-Fried6 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 06:10 PM IST
The FTX founder’s approach to risk fueled his rise to the top of the crypto world. Then came the catastrophic fall
Nobody as rich as Sam Bankman-Fried ever spent so much time speaking to podcasters and explaining how they got rich. Weeks before the crackup of his cryptocurrency exchange and spectacular collapse of his wealth, the chief executive of FTX gave an interview that began with an illuminating question: What was the first thing his company did better than any other?