The risky business of Sam Bankman-Fried

He grew up at a time when industries were being invaded by quants who knew that assessing value meant knowing how to calculate risk—even in sports. Instead of spending on a baseball player because of the way his swing looked, for example, teams crunched numbers to make probabilistic decisions based on data and win more games with less money. Mr. Bankman-Fried, 30 years old, once dreamed of working in baseball, but he was born too late for the statistical revolution in sports. That market had been corrected by the time he was out of school.

