The Russia-Ukraine cyberwar could outlast the shooting war

HermeticWizard, which researchers detected in the past week, is the most dangerous yet, a piece of software designed to spread another, HermeticWipe, to any other potentially vulnerable computers in a network, Mr. Canzanese says. Previous Russian wipers—there have been at least three targeting systems in Ukraine since January—weren’t paired with this additional software designed to spread them autonomously. Malware with such “worm" characteristics was behind the devastating NotPetya attack in 2017, the most economically damaging cyberattack in history. Attributed to the Russian state, NotPetya did billions of dollars’ worth of damage to companies like Maersk, FedEx and even Rosneft, the Russian oil company, even though its intended target was Ukraine. “Everyone in cybersecurity is saying they are bracing for the next NotPetya," he says.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}