The secret talks that could have prevented the Apple vs. Facebook war. Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 01:30 AM IST
The two tech giants discussed revenue-sharing arrangements, including a potential ad-free, subscription version of Facebook
An ongoing dispute over privacy between Apple Inc. and Facebook is roiling the digital economy, leading companies to shift billions in ad spending as users continue to limit the data available to advertisers.