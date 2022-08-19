OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  The secret talks that could have prevented the Apple vs. Facebook war

The secret talks that could have prevented the Apple vs. Facebook war

The feud took off last year, when Apple rolled out iOS 14.5, a version of its mobile operating system that made it easier than ever for iPhone and iPad users to opt out of letting apps like Facebook track their activity on their devices (Photo: Reuters)Premium
 wsj 8 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 01:30 AM IST Salvador Rodriguez, The Wall Street Journal

The two tech giants discussed revenue-sharing arrangements, including a potential ad-free, subscription version of Facebook

An ongoing dispute over privacy between Apple Inc. and Facebook is roiling the digital economy, leading companies to shift billions in ad spending as users continue to limit the data available to advertisers.

