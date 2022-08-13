The secret talks that could have prevented the Apple vs. Facebook war

Among U.S. iPhone and iPad users, 37% have opted into allowing companies to track them on their devices, according to research firm Insider Intelligence. With so few users opting in, the ramifications of Apple’s changes to its mobile operating system have been felt broadly across the digital advertising ecosystem. Among U.S. and U.K. mobile advertisers, 59% have shifted advertising budgets from iOS to Android, Google’s mobile operating system, according to a June survey by Tenjin and Growth FullStack, which develop tools used by mobile advertisers. The privacy shift has resulted in $17.8 billion in lost revenue among Facebook, Twitter, Snap and YouTube so far in 2022, according to an estimate by Lotame, a data-management company.