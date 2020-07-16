The significance of 5G in Jio’s hunt for dominance

India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, started Jio as a telecom service provider. However, the company has quickly pivoted to something much bigger. Ambani announced on Wednesday that Jio is ready with its 5G solution and awaits the government’s nod. Mint takes a look.

What does developing a 5G solution mean?

Jio hasn’t given details on its 5G solution, but the company is prepping to be a technology provider for telcos worldwide. Once its 5G solution is proven through deployment in India, Jio will be able to sell these services to other telcos across the globe, who aim to take the 5G route, said Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani. It could make Jio a competitor for companies such as Ericsson and Chinese firms, Huawei and ZTE, who have been enablers of 5G, 4G, and other mobile technologies. The fact that Jio has millions of customers in India already will help it prove the scalability of its solution.

How do Jio’s deals fit into the 5G plan?

Google and Facebook cover a vast majority of the internet landscape, while Qualcomm and Intel are enablers from a hardware standpoint. These companies are deeply embedded into the mobile and internet landscape worldwide and could thus help Jio extend its own services. Jio’s other investors also have investments in influential and important tech companies worldwide. For instance, Silver Lake, which bought a 0.93% stake in Jio, has investments ranging from cybersecurity firms such as Norton LifeLock to autonomous driving company Waymo and travel e-commerce company Expedia.

View Full Image Digital makeover

What’s 5G’s significance, especially in Jio’s context?

The fact is that 5G has been synonymous with faster internet. The technology brings low latency Internet, which is imperative for businesses that Jio is trying to build. Technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality benefit from faster data delivery. For instance, Jio had recently announced its Jio Glass mixed reality device.

What advantage does Jio have in 5G?

Companies such as Airtel and Vodafone Idea have been serving Indian customers a lot longer than Jio. However, in doing so, they had to develop 2G infrastructures as well, which they have to maintain as long as 2G customers remain on their network. Jio, however, began with a 4G network back in 2016. Unlike 2G networks, 4G networks are based on computers, making it easier to upgrade a network from 4G to 5G than from 2G. This is why Jio keeps repeating that its network is 5G ready, and can be upgraded whenever required.

What is an affordable smartphone’s role?

While 5G is expected in India next year, its penetration will remain low at first. If Jio can provide an affordable 4G smartphone, it can upgrade existing 2G feature phone users, and JioPhone customers to at least the 4G network. The firm doesn’t have any 2G infrastructure, meaning it cannot provide services to customers using such feature phones. It is in Jio’s best interest to bring these users onto a 4G smartphone. Additionally, it can bundle all Jio apps and services on such a phone, to make users part of the Jio ecosystem.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via