The significance of 5G in Jio’s hunt for dominance

Jio hasn’t given details on its 5G solution, but the company is prepping to be a technology provider for telcos worldwide. Once its 5G solution is proven through deployment in India, Jio will be able to sell these services to other telcos across the globe, who aim to take the 5G route, said Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani. It could make Jio a competitor for companies such as Ericsson and Chinese firms, Huawei and ZTE, who have been enablers of 5G, 4G, and other mobile technologies. The fact that Jio has millions of customers in India already will help it prove the scalability of its solution.