Explained: The tax trouble for online gaming

The show cause notice says Gameskraft’s business should be taxed at a rate of 28% on its gross revenue, since its operations fall under the purview of ‘betting’. The demand comes as talks continue regarding the rate of tax to be levied on online gaming, as well as the base value on which they are to be taxed. The online gaming sector is now taxed at 18% of gross gaming revenue (GGR), or the difference between the total money paid by participants and amount paid out to winners. An interim proposal had suggested 28% GST on gross gaming value (GGV) — which is the total amount paid by participants to play a game.