The tech censors return

And Apple does censor. The social-media app Parler was suspended from the App Store for more than three months in 2021. A video app named Odysee also has issues. According to Tucker Carlson and Fox News, “Apple presented Odysee with a list of nearly two dozen search terms, most related to Covid, that it had to ban if it wanted to join the App Store." I decided to see for myself. I downloaded Odysee and typed in “covid origin china." Sure enough, a screen popped up warning me: “This search term is restricted for iOS users of Odysee." I find it offensive that Apple can decide what is offensive.