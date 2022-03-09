If you commute by train or bus, however, you have a few more options to help you make a seamless transition between the commute and the office, and then between transit and home. The most crucial ingredient: a small laptop or a tablet with a keyboard or stylus, so you can handle email or even draft documents. It also pays to use applications that make it easy to get up and running when you arrive at your destination. I use a small utility program that stores my open apps and windows as a group: When I commuted, I had it set to launch Word, Excel and Outlook when I arrived at the office, and browser windows with Facebook and Netflix when I got home. If you use different computers at home and at the office, use the same browser in both locations and keep it synced so you have the same extensions and bookmarks available in both places.

