The top 22 tips shared by Google in 2022

The top 22 tips shared by Google in 20223 min read . 10:40 AM IST
- Google shares a list of top advices from 2022
Technology giant Google has shared a list of tips from our most helpful stories of 2022. The list includes advice to users on multiple topics whether one is planning a much-needed vacation or just trying to get a good night’s sleep. Google says that these advice will also be helpful for recharging, reconnecting and working smarter in the new year.
Technology giant Google has shared a list of tips from our most helpful stories of 2022. The list includes advice to users on multiple topics whether one is planning a much-needed vacation or just trying to get a good night’s sleep. Google says that these advice will also be helpful for recharging, reconnecting and working smarter in the new year.
Planning a trip
Planning a trip
According to Google Trends, search interest for “How to plan a trip" was the highest in June this year, compared to last five years. Here are some tips
According to Google Trends, search interest for “How to plan a trip" was the highest in June this year, compared to last five years. Here are some tips
1. Find cheaper airline tickets with price tracking on Google Flights. To find the best deal for your next trip, toggle on tracking for your destination and dates of travel, and Google will email you if prices change substantially. Users can also turn on tracking for “Any dates" to get notified of price drops for flights departing in the next three to six months.
1. Find cheaper airline tickets with price tracking on Google Flights. To find the best deal for your next trip, toggle on tracking for your destination and dates of travel, and Google will email you if prices change substantially. Users can also turn on tracking for “Any dates" to get notified of price drops for flights departing in the next three to six months.
2. Take a stroll on Street View to find hidden gems to visit on your next vacation.
2. Take a stroll on Street View to find hidden gems to visit on your next vacation.
3. Screenshot your boarding pass from your smartphone to add it directly to your Google Wallet for easy access. And once you’ve saved your boarding pass, Google Wallet will notify you of delays and gate changes. One can also take a screenshot of your COVID-19 vaccine card from an Android device to add it to your Google Wallet.
3. Screenshot your boarding pass from your smartphone to add it directly to your Google Wallet for easy access. And once you’ve saved your boarding pass, Google Wallet will notify you of delays and gate changes. One can also take a screenshot of your COVID-19 vaccine card from an Android device to add it to your Google Wallet.
4. Avoid crowds by checking the Popular Times and Live Busyness information on Google Maps.
4. Avoid crowds by checking the Popular Times and Live Busyness information on Google Maps.
5. Opt in to Home and Away routines on your Google Home app for Nest Thermostat. Using motion sensing and your phone’s location, your Nest Thermostat can check when nobody’s home and adjust the temperature accordingly.
5. Opt in to Home and Away routines on your Google Home app for Nest Thermostat. Using motion sensing and your phone’s location, your Nest Thermostat can check when nobody’s home and adjust the temperature accordingly.
Working (and browsing) smarter
Working (and browsing) smarter
Here are some tips shared by Google that can help you make the most of your workday.
Here are some tips shared by Google that can help you make the most of your workday.
6. Create a morning routine by saying “Hey Google, Good morning" to your Pixel phone or Google Assistant device.
6. Create a morning routine by saying “Hey Google, Good morning" to your Pixel phone or Google Assistant device.
7. If you’re alternating between work environments, let people know where you are by setting your working location and working hours in your Google Calendar settings.
7. If you’re alternating between work environments, let people know where you are by setting your working location and working hours in your Google Calendar settings.
8. Minimize distractions by scheduling Focus Time in your Google Calendar.
8. Minimize distractions by scheduling Focus Time in your Google Calendar.
9. Make emailing smoother by using Undo Send to retract a message in Gmail.
9. Make emailing smoother by using Undo Send to retract a message in Gmail.
10. Track live takeout and delivery status of your order right from the Google Maps app. It’s a lot easier than worrying your lunch will arrive right in the middle of an afternoon meeting.
10. Track live takeout and delivery status of your order right from the Google Maps app. It’s a lot easier than worrying your lunch will arrive right in the middle of an afternoon meeting.
11. Chrome users can hit Control/Command + Shift + T to restore a recently closed browser window, and all of the tabs with it.
11. Chrome users can hit Control/Command + Shift + T to restore a recently closed browser window, and all of the tabs with it.
12. Take a Security Checkup to make sure your security settings and passwords are in good shape.
12. Take a Security Checkup to make sure your security settings and passwords are in good shape.
13. Stay safe and secure online with Gmail.
13. Stay safe and secure online with Gmail.
Tapping into your creative side
Tapping into your creative side
14. Take your landscape photos up a notch with your Pixel.
14. Take your landscape photos up a notch with your Pixel.
15. Make your own illustration using Google Drawings.
15. Make your own illustration using Google Drawings.
16. Make use of tips and tricks shared on Google for cutting back on food waste.
16. Make use of tips and tricks shared on Google for cutting back on food waste.
17. Customize your Nest Doorbell ringtone with tones for Lunar New Year, Diwali, Oktoberfest and other global celebrations.
17. Customize your Nest Doorbell ringtone with tones for Lunar New Year, Diwali, Oktoberfest and other global celebrations.
Reconnecting and recharging
Reconnecting and recharging
18. Find local spots to eat with family and friends by saying “Hey Google, restaurants near me" to an Assistant-enabled device.
18. Find local spots to eat with family and friends by saying “Hey Google, restaurants near me" to an Assistant-enabled device.
19. Share your Google Photos Memories with others. Whoever you share it with can view and enjoy it as a story (just as it was originally presented to you) right from Google Photos on Android or iOS.
19. Share your Google Photos Memories with others. Whoever you share it with can view and enjoy it as a story (just as it was originally presented to you) right from Google Photos on Android or iOS.
20. Gather round a virtual Chromecast fireplace with loved ones.
20. Gather round a virtual Chromecast fireplace with loved ones.
21. To make holiday shopping easier, scroll through 100 gift ideas and insights based on trending searches from 2022.
21. To make holiday shopping easier, scroll through 100 gift ideas and insights based on trending searches from 2022.
22. Use the Meditation tool on Search to get step-by-step instructions for a moment of R&R — plus, a good reminder to breathe.
22. Use the Meditation tool on Search to get step-by-step instructions for a moment of R&R — plus, a good reminder to breathe.