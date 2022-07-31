The US is investing big in chips. So is the rest of the world

The US is investing big in chips. So is the rest of the world6 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 05:21 PM IST
The question is whether semiconductor giants choose America over other locations that have offered incentives and lower costs for years
A mega-spending package to grow U.S. semiconductor production must reckon with a tough reality: The world is already awash in chip-making incentives.