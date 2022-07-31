The US is investing big in chips. So is the rest of the world

Chip needs are projected to grow significantly in the coming years, giving room for bold investment bets. Annual chip-industry revenues are expected to hit $1.35 trillion by 2030, more than doubling from $553 billion in 2021, according to International Business Strategies Inc., a chip consulting firm. With recent slowdowns in demand, some types of chips may be in oversupply in the next two years, but shortages are expected to re-emerge in 2025 and 2026, IBS projects.