The winners of the post-TikTok world

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A year after the TikTok ban, creators are spoilt for choice as Indian platforms chase them with offerings.
The short form content market is still new to Indian consumers and so are the entities operating in this space. Add to that the fact that the market till a year ago was dominated solely by TikTok
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
PUNE :
In the summer of 2016, Prem Vats, then 17, stumbled on his first fifteen seconds of fame on a platform called Dubsmash. One of his comedy lipsyncing videos went viral. This video was recorded on a basic camera phone without any fancy equipment.
“No ring lights. No tripods. Just a front phone camera. Imagine," Vats says now almost in disbelief.