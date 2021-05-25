Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >The winners of the post-TikTok world

The winners of the post-TikTok world

Akshay Kakkar, a dancer and content creator. With the entry of deep-pocketed startups such as Dailyhunt, ShareChat and MX Player, capital is starting to trickle down to short-video creators, who, so far, made up an unorganized market.
12 min read . 09:02 PM IST Shadma Shaikh

  • A year after the TikTok ban, creators are spoilt for choice as Indian platforms chase them with offerings.
  • The short form content market is still new to Indian consumers and so are the entities operating in this space. Add to that the fact that the market till a year ago was dominated solely by TikTok

PUNE : In the summer of 2016, Prem Vats, then 17, stumbled on his first fifteen seconds of fame on a platform called Dubsmash. One of his comedy lipsyncing videos went viral. This video was recorded on a basic camera phone without any fancy equipment.

“No ring lights. No tripods. Just a front phone camera. Imagine," Vats says now almost in disbelief.

