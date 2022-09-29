The year of the voice message: A modern guide to phone etiquette

According to a YouGov survey conducted in the U.K. this past June, 22% of respondents with smartphones said they like receiving voice messages, while 25% disliked doing so. Meanwhile, only 16% said they like sending them, while 36% reported that they do not. Divisive as the medium is, it continues to grow. “Voice messaging is one of our most popular features with over 7 billion voice messages sent daily," said Zafir Khan, head of consumer product at WhatsApp. “Sometimes it’s more than what you say, it’s how you say it too."