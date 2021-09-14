The Zero-trust approach to managing cyber risk explained

The White House Office of Management and Budget last week released a draft blueprint for a so-called zero trust approach to fending off hackers. The shift, which President Biden announced in May as part of an executive order to shore up cybersecurity, aims to help spot or contain threats such as the breach of federal systems last year through SolarWinds Corp. Hackers compromised a software update from the firm to break into computer networks of at least nine federal agencies and dozens of U.S. businesses.