There is no such thing as a setback in Apple’s books

Apple clocked its highest-ever revenue in the June quarter with 11% year-over-year growth to $59.7 billion. During the earnings call, Cook credited the performance to “double-digit growth in both products and services" and “growth in all of its geographic segments". This is even more interesting because the June quarter is usually lean for Apple, as most buyers wait for its new product announcements in September every year. Apple’s market capitalization hit $2 trillion last month, doubling its valuation in just over two years. Many have recognized this as a sign of just how future-proof the company is.