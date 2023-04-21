‘There is nothing that can beat the human mind,’ says Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy on ChatGPT replacing human2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 02:03 PM IST
- At the end of the day, I am a great believer in the theory that the human mind is the most powerful imagination machine. There is nothing that can beat the human mind, says Narayan Murthy.
Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy recently said that nothing – not even AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT can beat the human mind. In an interview with CNBC, Murthy said that “ChatGPT is an excellent addition to knowledge generation, to doing certain tasks, for example, writing an essay."
