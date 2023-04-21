Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy recently said that nothing – not even AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT can beat the human mind. In an interview with CNBC, Murthy said that “ChatGPT is an excellent addition to knowledge generation, to doing certain tasks, for example, writing an essay."

“I am a great believer in the theory that the human mind is the most powerful imagination machine. There is nothing that can beat the human mind," he further added.

Murthy’s statement comes amidst various apprehensions that ChatGPT-like AI bots can take over human jobs.

Murthy, who was Infosys CEO from 1981 to 2002, was ranked 3th among CNBC’s 25 global business leaders in 2014.

During the interview, he stated that he will use ChatGPT as an instrument, an assistant in producing better quality of work and output — but not as a human replacement. He said that the human mind is what differentiates one human being from one another.

He further explains his point by citing an example of a competition between him and the interviewer. “But let’s remember, both you and I have access to the same ChatGPT," he said. “If there is a competition between you and me, you will use the ChatGPT output as your base, and then you will add your own differentiation, your own smartness, your own tweaking," continued Murthy.

“And that’s when the teachers will be much more impressed with you than with me." “The lazy guys will get C. Only smart people will get A," Murthy stated. “Therefore, I am not so much worried about ChatGPT."

“At the end of the day, I am a great believer in the theory that the human mind is the most powerful imagination machine. There is nothing that can beat the human mind."

ChatGPT was first released in November 2022 by US-based OpenAI. ChatGPT since its launch has taken the internet by storm. It has inspired leading technology companies like Google, Alibaba and others to launch their own version of the AI chatbots. OpenAI last month launched the ChatGPT-4 version with advanced features.