Home / Technology / News /  ‘There is nothing that can beat the human mind,’ says Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy on ChatGPT replacing human
Back

‘There is nothing that can beat the human mind,’ says Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy on ChatGPT replacing human

2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 02:03 PM IST Livemint, Written By Neha Saini
Narayan Murthy said that he will use ChatGPT as an instrument, an assistant in producing better quality of work and outputPremium
Narayan Murthy said that he will use ChatGPT as an instrument, an assistant in producing better quality of work and output

  • At the end of the day, I am a great believer in the theory that the human mind is the most powerful imagination machine. There is nothing that can beat the human mind, says Narayan Murthy.

Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy recently said that nothing – not even AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT can beat the human mind. In an interview with CNBC, Murthy said that “ChatGPT is an excellent addition to knowledge generation, to doing certain tasks, for example, writing an essay." 

“I am a great believer in the theory that the human mind is the most powerful imagination machine. There is nothing that can beat the human mind," he further added.

Murthy’s statement comes amidst various apprehensions that ChatGPT-like AI bots can take over human jobs.

Murthy, who was Infosys CEO from 1981 to 2002, was ranked 3th among CNBC’s 25 global business leaders in 2014. 

During the interview, he stated that he will use ChatGPT as an instrument, an assistant in producing better quality of work and output — but not as a human replacement. He said that the human mind is what differentiates one human being from one another. 

He further explains his point by citing an example of a competition between him and the interviewer. “But let’s remember, both you and I have access to the same ChatGPT," he said. “If there is a competition between you and me, you will use the ChatGPT output as your base, and then you will add your own differentiation, your own smartness, your own tweaking," continued Murthy. 

“And that’s when the teachers will be much more impressed with you than with me." “The lazy guys will get C. Only smart people will get A," Murthy stated. “Therefore, I am not so much worried about ChatGPT."

“At the end of the day, I am a great believer in the theory that the human mind is the most powerful imagination machine. There is nothing that can beat the human mind."

ChatGPT was first released in November 2022 by US-based OpenAI. ChatGPT since its launch has taken the internet by storm. It has inspired leading technology companies like Google, Alibaba and others to launch their own version of the AI chatbots. OpenAI last month launched the ChatGPT-4 version with advanced features.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout