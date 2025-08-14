An X post has gone viral after user Louis Gleeson, who is an AI expert, claimed that ChatGPT is the technology that has changed his life the most. In his latest post on X, he shared 10 specific prompts he says have transformed his day-to-day routine.

Gleeson, founder of Sentient, a marketing agency that works with AI and technology companies, says the prompts can be tailored to enhance learning, develop business ideas, and support personal decision-making.

The prompts cover a range of uses, from simplifying complex topics and generating startup roadmaps to creating viral content and providing personal development advice. Examples include asking ChatGPT to act as a 20-year industry veteran to explain a subject in simple terms, seeking a “brutally honest” thought partner to challenge assumptions, and turning rough notes into polished, high-engagement social media posts.

Here are the 10 prompts Gleeson listed word-for-word: Learn anything from a 20-year expert even if you’re clueless

“Pretend you are an expert with 20 years of experience in {industry/topic}. Break down the core principles a total beginner must understand. Use analogies, step-by-step logic, and simplify everything like I’m 5.” Brutally honest thought partner to sharpen your thinking

“Act as my personal thought partner. I’ll describe {my idea/problem}, and I want you to question every assumption, point out blind spots, and help me evolve it into something 10x better.” Copywriting that actually converts

“You’re a world-class copywriter. Rewrite this {landing page/sales pitch/email} to convert better. Make it punchy, concise, and persuasive. Use proven frameworks like PAS or AIDA. Here’s the original: {paste it}.” Psychoanalyse yourself like a Nobel psychologist would

“Act like a Nobel-winning psychologist. Analyse my behaviour pattern: {describe it}. What’s likely causing it? What mindset shifts, habits, or actions would help me overcome it?” Startup roadmap from idea to $10k revenue

“Be my startup mentor. I have this idea: {idea}. Help me refine it, validate the market, uncover monetisation options, and outline a roadmap from MVP to first $10k in revenue.” Learn hard topics like you’re 10 and actually remember them

“Teach me {any complex skill or topic} like I’m 10 years old. Use simple language, metaphors, and examples. After each explanation, quiz me to check my understanding and reinforce learning.” Turn rough notes into viral content

“You’re my ghostwriter. Turn this rough bullet outline into a high-impact {LinkedIn post / Twitter thread / Medium article}. Keep it engaging, clear, and tailored to {target audience}. Here’s my outline: {insert}.”

8. Life stuck? Get uncomfortable truths + a real plan

“Act like my life coach. I feel stuck because {describe situation}. Ask me 5 uncomfortable questions to uncover the root issue. Then give me a brutally honest action plan to move forward.”

9. Investor-style teardown of your startup idea

“You’re a brutally honest investor. Pitch: {insert startup idea}. Tear it apart. What’s flawed? What’s promising? What’s missing? Rate it on market, product, and founder fit. No fluff just real feedback.”

10. A 30-day action plan to achieve any goal

“I need a personal strategy. Goal: {your goal}. Give me a 30-day plan. Break it down by week. Include specific actions, milestones, and habits. Make it realistic but challenging enough to grow.”

His post has received a mixed response, with some users praising the prompts as useful while others criticised the reliance on AI. “I have recently begun using AI — your post has given me great input. Thank you,” wrote an X user under the name Platos Caveman.