These 10 ChatGPT prompts might change your day-to-day life forever, AI expert explains why

An X post has gone viral after user Louis Gleeson, who is an AI expert, claimed that ChatGPT is the technology that has changed his life the most. In his latest post on X, he shared 10 specific prompts he says have transformed his day-to-day routine.
Gleeson, founder of Sentient, a marketing agency that works with AI and technology companies, says the prompts can be tailored to enhance learning, develop business ideas, and support personal decision-making.
The prompts cover a range of uses, from simplifying complex topics and generating startup roadmaps to creating viral content and providing personal development advice. Examples include asking ChatGPT to act as a 20-year industry veteran to explain a subject in simple terms, seeking a “brutally honest” thought partner to challenge assumptions, and turning rough notes into polished, high-engagement social media posts.
8. Life stuck? Get uncomfortable truths + a real plan
“Act like my life coach. I feel stuck because {describe situation}. Ask me 5 uncomfortable questions to uncover the root issue. Then give me a brutally honest action plan to move forward.”
9. Investor-style teardown of your startup idea
“You’re a brutally honest investor. Pitch: {insert startup idea}. Tear it apart. What’s flawed? What’s promising? What’s missing? Rate it on market, product, and founder fit. No fluff just real feedback.”
10. A 30-day action plan to achieve any goal
“I need a personal strategy. Goal: {your goal}. Give me a 30-day plan. Break it down by week. Include specific actions, milestones, and habits. Make it realistic but challenging enough to grow.”
His post has received a mixed response, with some users praising the prompts as useful while others criticised the reliance on AI. “I have recently begun using AI — your post has given me great input. Thank you,” wrote an X user under the name Platos Caveman.
In contrast, another user commented, “Really retarded to encourage people to use AI to live their life.”