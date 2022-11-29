Forbes India has released the India Rich List 2022. As per the list, the cumulative worth of India’s 100 richest is $800 billion. Gautam Adani is India's richest person with a total worth of $150 billion ( ₹1,211,460.11 crore). India's richest person has a net worth of $150 billion, while the richest woman has a net worth of $16.4 billion. The list features 9 women on the list.

Also, the number of billionaires from the technology industry is also limited to 9 this year. Here are nine richest tech billionaires of India

Shiv Nadar (77) is among the top 5 richest Indians with a net worth of ₹172,834.97 crore. Chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies, Shiv Nadar is one of the pioneers of the Indian IT sector. He has donated $662 million to education-related causes.

Azim Premji (77) is at number 18 with a total worth of 75,110.53 crore. Azim Premji is the founder of Wipro Limited and served as the chairman for close to four decades, diversifying the business. Premji's son Rishad succeeded him as executive chairman in 2019.

N.R. Narayana Murthy (76) is another well known tech entrepreneur. His net worth, as per Forbes 2022 India Rich List is ₹34,728.52 crore. He is the former Chairman of Infosys.

Sridhar Vembu (54) is the founder and CEO of Zoho Corp. He has a total worth of ₹30,690.32 crore. He has a Ph.D. in electrical engineering and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2021.

Byju Raveendran (42) and Divya Gokulnath (36) have total net worth of ₹29,075.04 crore. The couple founded the edtech company BYJU's in 2011. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Tencent are some of Byju's investors.

Senapathy Gopalakrishnan (67) is at 71 in the list. He is a co-founder of Infosys and has a net worth of ₹24,633.02 crore. He retired from the tech firm in 2014 and now invests in startups through his business Axilor Ventures and some other venture funds.

Nandan Nilekani (67) co-founded Infosys and is now the non-executive chairman of the company. His net worth is ₹22,210.1 crore. He led the rollout of Aadhaar, a digital identity card and was the chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

At 68, K. Dinesh has a net worth of ₹17,848.85 crore. He is one of the co-founders of Infosys.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani (59) is the founder and Executive Vice Chairman of Info Edgenet . His net worth is ₹17,364.26 crore