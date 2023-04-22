These are the ‘most common’ issues faced by Apple users

Battery drain, display damages and high cost of repair are among the top grievances of Apple users, a survey reveals.The survey was conducted by LocalCircles. About 22,000 people, located in 271 districts of the country, responded to the survey.

63 per cent of the total repsondants of the survey were men, while 37 per cent were women. Of the total surveyed users, 47 per cent were from Tier 1, 35 per cent from Tier 2 and 18 per cent respondents were from Tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

According to it, nearly 3800 Apple owners had some issue with a less than 3-year-old Apple device. Most common issues faced by the users included rapid battery discharge, display screen damage and battery heating.

Another issue concerning Apple users is the high cost of device service and repair, the LocalCircles survey says. 2344 Apple device users had given feedback in a Right to Repair study, in 2022. It says that about half of these had a less than three-year-old Apple device that needed repairing. However, the users found the cost prohibitive to repair it through Apple and its partners.

“22% didn’t have the need for device repair, 19% did not check repair costs through Apple and got it done locally while only 10% said they found Apple repair costs to be reasonable," the report says.

It further stated that the Cupertino-based giant must focus on aftercare for the Indian market, especially at affordable prices. “The more critical aspect from a consumer standpoint though is the product quality, reliability, service response and service affordability on Apple products. This is an area that needs immediate attention of Apple as the survey finds that a sizable percent of Apple consumers have been facing issues with their less than 3 year old devices and many find Apple repair cost unaffordable and hence resort to local repairs," the survey said.