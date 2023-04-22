These are the ‘most common’ issues faced by Apple users

These are the ‘most common’ issues faced by Apple users2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 03:35 PM IST
- According to the survey, nearly 3800 Apple device owners had some issue with a less than 3-year-old Apple device. Most common issues faced by the users included rapid battery discharge, display screen damage and battery heating.
Battery drain, display damages and high cost of repair are among the top grievances of Apple users, a survey reveals.The survey was conducted by LocalCircles. About 22,000 people, located in 271 districts of the country, responded to the survey.
