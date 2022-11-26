These children are making millions on YouTube

YouTube helps creators build their audiences by providing data-driven tools that can analyze how their videos perform and help plan their content. That includes knowing what YouTube audiences are searching for, what the creator’s viewers are searching for, when they are on YouTube, other channels that the audience watches and other data points. It allows creators to engage in their own brand of A/B testing, tweaking each nuance of a channel’s presentation to see how it might impact viewership, including the color scheme, titles for the videos and even what types of thumbnail photos impact viewership.