Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions

The IT Ministry's Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning for Google Chrome users. The warning is for users who are using the Google Chrome version prior to 99.0.4844.74. The CERT-In warned that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome, "which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions or cause a denial of service condition on the targeted system".

Informing about how the security threats exist in Google Chrome, the cyber community said that it is due to "Use after free in Blink Layout, Extensions, Safe Browsing, Splitscreen, ANGLE, New Tab Page, Browser UI and Heap buffer overflow in GPU".

The exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, or cause a denial of service condition on the targeted system, the CERT-In said.

Providing a solution to prevent any cyber attack, the Centre's nodal agency recommended users upgrade to Google Chrome version 99.0.4844.74.

Recently, the CERT-In also informed that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in the Microsoft Edge browser which could allow a remote attacker to compromise the targeted system. An attacker can exploit vulnerabilities by sending a specially crafted request.

