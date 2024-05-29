These internet browsers promise privacy. What does that actually mean?

Which privacy browser should I choose?

Which browser you choose depends on your needs. As a starting point, think about how strong a privacy need you have. Tor, for example, tends to excel at disguising IP addresses, which could be advantageous for journalists, activists, researchers and others dealing with sensitive matters who might have an added need for privacy, Roane says. Higher levels of privacy also could be important for people searching for reproductive-health services, depending on what state they are in, says Kurt Baumgartner, a Kaspersky researcher.