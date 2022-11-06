Apple will start rolling out an iOS update next week that brings 5G support for users in India. The 5G service support on Apple iPhones will be made available with iOS 16 beta software. As this will be a beta rollout, not every user will receive the update. Only those who have enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program will be eligible to get the iOS 16 beta software update.

5G service in India was launched on October 1. Both Airtel and Reliance Jio have rolled out their 5G network in select cities across the country. While the majority of Android smartphones have software support to run 5G, Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics announced to upgrade software for their 5G-enabled phones in India by December.

"We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed," Apple said in a statement last month.

"5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December."

List of eligible Apple iPhones to get iOS 16 beta update include iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (3rd generation) models.

How to get access to Apple Beta Software Program

Apple Beta Software Program is open to anyone with a valid Apple ID. Interested users will have to accept the Apple Beta Software Program Agreement during the sign-up process. The program also allows iPhone users to try out pre-release software and experience the latest features before the software is made available to a wide set of users.

As a member of the Apple Beta Software Program, you’ll be able to enroll your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, HomePod mini or Apple Watch to access the latest public betas, as well as subsequent updates.

It is advisable that users always back up their iPhone, iPad or Mac before installing the public beta. To leave the program, visit the company’s unenroll page and follow the instructions to remove your Apple ID from the Apple Beta Software Program.