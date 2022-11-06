These iPhone users in India to get 5G from next week: Details2 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 09:00 AM IST
- List of eligible Apple iPhones to get iOS 16 beta update include iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (3rd generation) models.
Apple will start rolling out an iOS update next week that brings 5G support for users in India. The 5G service support on Apple iPhones will be made available with iOS 16 beta software. As this will be a beta rollout, not every user will receive the update. Only those who have enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program will be eligible to get the iOS 16 beta software update.