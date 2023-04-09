Apple has recently announced that it is imperative for iPhone and MacBook users to update their devices to the latest version of iOS or macOS. Failure to do so may result in the loss of access to vital applications such as the App Store and other online services.

According to reports, Apple is planning to discontinue online services for older software versions starting next month. This change will affect several versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS across the entire Apple ecosystem, except for iCloud, which will remain unaffected.

A recent tweet from Stella Fudge, a reliable industry insider known for providing accurate leaks, suggests that the upcoming process is not likely to impact a large number of users. However, it is still important to note that starting in early May, certain devices running older software versions will no longer be able to access Apple services, except for iCloud. This change will affect iOS 11-11.2.6, macOS 10.13-10.13.3, watchOS 4-4.2.3, and tvOS 11-11.2.6. Users can expect to receive a notification prompting them to update their devices to the latest software version.

As per a report by MacRumors, an internal Apple document indicates that users who are impacted by the upcoming change may receive a push notification urging them to update their device's software to a newer version.

Apple has stated in a support document, obtained by MacRumors last month, that certain older software versions will no longer support Apple Services such as the App Store, Siri, and Maps. The company has advised users to update their software to the latest available version to ensure continued access to these services.

The reason why most of Apple's services will no longer be supported on older software versions, released between late 2017 and early 2018, has not been clarified by the company. Despite this, Apple has reassured its users that only a small percentage of them will be affected by the upcoming change.

As a technology leader, Apple remains dedicated to providing its users with the latest and most innovative technologies, and this decision is in line with that commitment. Apple has not responded to requests for comment regarding this matter.

Meanwhile, the Cupertino-based company has also released iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1 for compatible iPhone and iPads. The updates come with a fix for a couple of actively exploited vulnerabilities along with issues affecting Siri and others.