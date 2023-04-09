These iPhone users might not be able to access App Store. Here’s why2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 02:13 PM IST
- A recent tweet from Stella Fudge, a reliable industry insider known for providing accurate leaks, suggests that the upcoming process is not likely to impact a large number of users.
Apple has recently announced that it is imperative for iPhone and MacBook users to update their devices to the latest version of iOS or macOS. Failure to do so may result in the loss of access to vital applications such as the App Store and other online services.
