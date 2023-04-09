These iPhone users might not be able to access App Store. Here’s why

A recent tweet from Stella Fudge, a reliable industry insider known for providing accurate leaks, suggests that the upcoming process is not likely to impact a large number of users. However, it is still important to note that starting in early May, certain devices running older software versions will no longer be able to access Apple services, except for iCloud. This change will affect iOS 11-11.2.6, macOS 10.13-10.13.3, watchOS 4-4.2.3, and tvOS 11-11.2.6. Users can expect to receive a notification prompting them to update their devices to the latest software version.

