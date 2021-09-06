Jio has been offering access to over-the-top (OTT) platforms to its subscribers through its plans. But a recent change in the subscription at an OTT platform has seen Jio rejigging its own prepaid plans to match this change.

The telecom company has recently launched the new ‘Disney+ Hotstar Plans’ that offer on-year subscription to the streaming service, along with other benefits. These plans coming with validities ranging from 28 days to a year, different high speed data limits, unlimited voice calling, 100 free SMS per day, and access to Jio's bouquet of applications.

Jio had bundled Disney+ Hotstar VIP service with its prepaid plans last year. But the streaming service is being removed, and will be replaced by Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. This has led to Jio changing the bundled OTT service with its plans too. The telecom operator is now offering the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile service free of cost for a year, which is worth ₹499, with its new plans.

The list of new Disney+ Hotstar plans start at ₹499 and comes with a validity of 28 days and 3GB data limit per day. Next is the ₹666 plan that has a validity of 56 days. It offers a daily FUP limit of 2GB.

The ₹888 plan by Jio comes with 84 days of validity and offers 2GB high speed data per day. The annual Disney+ Hotstar plan is worth ₹2,599 and it also gets daily FUP limit of 2GB.

These plans have come into effect from September 1. Customers who have already subscribed to an older plan can continue to use them, but they are likely to be upgraded at the time of their next recharge. Subscriber with an existing active plan can use the ₹549 data add-on pack to get 1.5GB of additional high-speed data for 56 days.

The Disney+ Hotstar Mobile service bundled with these plans brings Disney+ orginals, as well as TV shows from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, HBO, FX, and Showtime, among others.

