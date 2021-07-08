These self-charging headphones uses solar cells to keep music blaring

For Adidas, this is a small market. The company teamed up with Zound in 2018 to develop lines of headphones to be sold under the German sports giant’s brand. In 2020, Adidas worked with 56 licensees in total, for products including shower gels and sunglasses. Royalty and commission income from those deals totaled 83 million euros ($98 million) last year, a fraction of the company’s total sales of 19.8 billion euros.

