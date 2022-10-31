These two Jio prepaid plans offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free

Jio ₹ 4,199 prepaid plan benefits

Reliance Jio’s ₹4,199 prepaid plan, on the other hand, has a validity of 365 days. It offers one-year free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar platform along with JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud and JioSecurity. The prepaid plan offers high speed data with a daily limit of 3GB. It also brings 100SMS per day to the users along with unlimited voice calling benefit. It is available on both the Jio website and MyJio app.