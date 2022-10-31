These two Jio prepaid plans offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free

The eighth ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournament is being played in Australia from 16 October to 13 November, 2022. The tournament is livestreamed on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. If you own a Jio SIM and are looking for prepaid plans offering Disney+ Hotstar subscription, then here are two plans that are currently available on MyJio app and Jio website.
The eighth ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournament is being played in Australia from 16 October to 13 November, 2022. The tournament is livestreamed on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. If you own a Jio SIM and are looking for prepaid plans offering Disney+ Hotstar subscription, then here are two plans that are currently available on MyJio app and Jio website.
Readers must note that the telco discontinued some of its plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription earlier this month. At present, only two Jio prepaid plans come with the OTT app’s subscription. These are Jio ₹1,499 and Jio ₹4,199 prepaid plans. Let’s take a look at each plan one by one
Readers must note that the telco discontinued some of its plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription earlier this month. At present, only two Jio prepaid plans come with the OTT app’s subscription. These are Jio ₹1,499 and Jio ₹4,199 prepaid plans. Let’s take a look at each plan one by one
Jio ₹1,499 prepaid plan benefits
The plan is only available on MyJio app. It comes with a validity of 84 days and offer 2GB mobile data per day. In addition to free subscriptions to JioTV, JioSecurity and JioCinema, users get a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar platform for free.
Jio ₹1,499 prepaid plan benefits
The plan is only available on MyJio app. It comes with a validity of 84 days and offer 2GB mobile data per day. In addition to free subscriptions to JioTV, JioSecurity and JioCinema, users get a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar platform for free.
The Jio ₹1,499 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling data along with 100 SMS per day to the users. It offers high speed data. After the exhaustion of 168GB total data, internet speed is reduced to 64kbps.
The Jio ₹1,499 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling data along with 100 SMS per day to the users. It offers high speed data. After the exhaustion of 168GB total data, internet speed is reduced to 64kbps.
Jio ₹4,199 prepaid plan benefits
Reliance Jio’s ₹4,199 prepaid plan, on the other hand, has a validity of 365 days. It offers one-year free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar platform along with JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud and JioSecurity. The prepaid plan offers high speed data with a daily limit of 3GB. It also brings 100SMS per day to the users along with unlimited voice calling benefit. It is available on both the Jio website and MyJio app.
Jio ₹4,199 prepaid plan benefits
Reliance Jio’s ₹4,199 prepaid plan, on the other hand, has a validity of 365 days. It offers one-year free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar platform along with JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud and JioSecurity. The prepaid plan offers high speed data with a daily limit of 3GB. It also brings 100SMS per day to the users along with unlimited voice calling benefit. It is available on both the Jio website and MyJio app.
How to activate Disney+ Hotstar Premium annual subscription with Jio plan
Follow the steps below:
How to activate Disney+ Hotstar Premium annual subscription with Jio plan
Follow the steps below:
- Go to https://www.hotstar.com/in/subscribe/promo
- Go to https://www.hotstar.com/in/subscribe/promo
- Sign in with your Jio number and enter the OTP