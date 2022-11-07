These two OnePlus phones are now getting Jio 5G support

Smartphone brand OnePlus has started rolling out software updates to OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE that brings Jio 5G support for users in India. OnePlus Nord CE is getting the OxygenOS C.08 update, while the OnePlus Nord is getting updated to OxygenOS F.16. Along with Jio 5G support, the firmware also updates Android security patch for the month of October 2022.
5G services was launched in India on October 1. At present, Jio and Airtel have rolled out their 5G network service in select cities across the country.
The roll out was announced by the company via posts on OnePlus community forum. In the posts, OnePlus states that the OTA will reach a small percentage of users first. It will have an incremental rollout and will be available to all users in a few days. OnePlus has not mentioned the size of update on OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE.
Changelog as mentioned on OnePlus community forum includes:
• Improves system stability and fluidity.
• Updates Android security patch to 2022.10.
