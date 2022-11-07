Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  These two OnePlus phones are now getting Jio 5G support

These two OnePlus phones are now getting Jio 5G support

2 min read . 05:12 PM ISTLivemint
OnePlus Nord in Gray Onyx

  • OnePlus Nord CE is getting the OxygenOS C.08 update, while the OnePlus Nord is getting updated to OxygenOS F.16. Along with Jio 5G support, the firmware also updates Android security patch for the month of October 2022.

Smartphone brand OnePlus has started rolling out software updates to OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE that brings Jio 5G support for users in India. OnePlus Nord CE is getting the OxygenOS C.08 update, while the OnePlus Nord is getting updated to OxygenOS F.16. Along with Jio 5G support, the firmware also updates Android security patch for the month of October 2022.

5G services was launched in India on October 1. At present, Jio and Airtel have rolled out their 5G network service in select cities across the country.

The roll out was announced by the company via posts on OnePlus community forum. In the posts, OnePlus states that the OTA will reach a small percentage of users first. It will have an incremental rollout and will be available to all users in a few days. OnePlus has not mentioned the size of update on OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE.

Changelog as mentioned on OnePlus community forum includes:

System

• Improves system stability and fluidity.

• Updates Android security patch to 2022.10.

Network

• Adds Jio to support 5G network function.

Here’s how to update

In order to install the latest firmware on your OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE, head to the settings app on your device. Now tap on About Device, and see if the update shows up on top of the screen. If the update is available for your device, tap on the Download button.

Readers must note that the update rollout will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and will have a broader rollout in the next few days.

In case you face any issue on your smartphone after installing the update, users can submit bugs by opening the Google Dialer and typing *#800#. Users will find a menu that allows them to submit bugs.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has added Jio 5G support for the OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10R last month. The company has rolled out OxygenOS 12 A.10 to OnePlus 10T which updates the firmware version to CPH2413_11_A.10.

