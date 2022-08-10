These two Vivo phones have become cheaper: Click to know details2 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 11:05 AM IST
- Ahead of the festival season, Vivo has slashed the price of Vivo V23e 5G and Vivo Y21T phones. Read to know new price
Smartphone brand Vivo has reduced the price of two of its phones- Vivo V23e 5G and Vivo Y21T. Both the handsets have become cheaper in India by ₹1,000. Notably, the price cuts come before the upcoming festival season in the country. Both Vivo V23e 5G and Vivo Y21T were launched earlier this year.