Smartphone brand Vivo has reduced the price of two of its phones- Vivo V23e 5G and Vivo Y21T. Both the handsets have become cheaper in India by ₹1,000. Notably, the price cuts come before the upcoming festival season in the country. Both Vivo V23e 5G and Vivo Y21T were launched earlier this year.

Vivo V23e 5G new price

Vivo V23e 5G debuted in India in February 2022. The handset is a mid-range smartphone which was then priced at ₹25,990. After the latest price cut, the smartphone will now retail at ₹24,990. The device comes in single variant and packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage.

Vivo V23e 5G runs on the latest version of Android topped with the company’s own custom operating system. It comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and offers virtual memory feature called Extended RAM 2.0.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with water drop-style notch and 60Hz refresh rate. The display offers 1080 pixel resolution. The handset features a 44MP camera at the front for selfies.

On the rear, Vivo V23e 5G sports triple camera system with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The device houses a 4,050mAh battery with 44watt fast charging support.

Vivo Y21T new price

Vivo Y21T was launched with a price tag of ₹16,499 early this year. After the price cut of ₹1,000, the handset can now be purchased at ₹15,499. The smartphone also has a single variant and comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

View Full Image Vivo Y21T is a budget category device that is powered by Snapdragon 680

Vivo Y21T comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor. It is equipped with a 6.58-inch full HD+ LCD display. Midnight Blue and Pearl White are the two colour variants of the phone.

The smartphone boasts of a dual rear camera with 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. At the front, the device houses an 8MP camera for selfies. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.