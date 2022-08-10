These two Vivo phones have become cheaper: Click to know details

Smartphone brand Vivo has reduced the price of two of its phones- Vivo V23e 5G and Vivo Y21T. Both the handsets have become cheaper in India by ₹1,000. Notably, the price cuts come before the upcoming festival season in the country. Both Vivo V23e 5G and Vivo Y21T were launched earlier this year.

