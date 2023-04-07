Two burglars reportedly stole 436 units of iPhones by breaking into a Apple Store at the Alderwood Mall, Seattle, Washington. According to a report by MacRumours (via King 5 news), thieves cut a hole in the bathroom wall of a coffee shop next door to get to the backroom of Apple Store, bypassing Apple security system.

As per the report, the stolen iPhones are worth $500k which roughly translates to ₹4,09,28,000. The report says that no Apple employee was present in the Apple Store at the time of theft as the mall had already closed for the night.

Eric Marks, Manager of Seattle Coffee Gear told the King 5 News that the coffee shop is not noticeably adjacent to the ‌Apple Store‌ because of the way that the store is laid out. "I would have never suspected we were adjacent to the ‌Apple Store‌, how it wraps around I mean," he said before adding that the burglars must have access to the mall layout to carry out the theft.

He also stated how the burglars managed to cut through their bathroom hall and not hit any pipes, suggesting that ‘someone really had to think it out.’

Mike Atkinson, CEO of Seattle Coffee Gear also shared the incident via his Twitter account.

Good morning Twitter fans! Yesterday was a weird day...



1. Two men broke into one of our retail locations. Why? To cut a hole in our bathroom wall to access the Apple Store next door and steal $500k worth of Iphones🙄



2. Later that night on the way to the grocery store my wife… pic.twitter.com/DcUld6ULEd — Mike Atkinson (@coffeemikeatkin) April 4, 2023

A spokesperson for Alderwood said they are ‘angry’ and ‘working with Lynnwood Police’ to help solve the incident. The Lynnwood Police were able to obtain the surveillance footage of the theft, but have not released it yet as the footage is an important part of the investigation.

Nothing was stolen from the coffee shop, but will have to incur a repair cost of $1,500 to replace the bathroom wall.

Apple has not commented on the incident.