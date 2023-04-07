Thieves steal 436 units of iPhones worth ₹4 crore from Washington Apple Store1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 01:13 PM IST
No Apple employee was present in the Apple Store at the time of theft as the mall had already closed for the night.
Two burglars reportedly stole 436 units of iPhones by breaking into a Apple Store at the Alderwood Mall, Seattle, Washington. According to a report by MacRumours (via King 5 news), thieves cut a hole in the bathroom wall of a coffee shop next door to get to the backroom of Apple Store, bypassing Apple security system.
