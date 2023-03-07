Holi is around the corner. And we are sure that you have big plans to celebrate the festival of colours. Don’t let fears of water damaging your smartphone ruin the celebration. There are many waterproof smartphone carry pouches and covers that you can carry to protect your device from Holi colours and waters.

However, if the worst comes true and your handset gets wet or water damaged, then there are certain things you should avoid doing to reduce further damage. Here are some don'ts that you must keep in mind

Do not blow dry your smartphone

Heating your device can damage the electronics inside your smartphone. Blow-drying can remove minute surface moisture. But the risk and damage caused by blow-drying or putting your phone in the oven is greater than the help it may offer.

Do not press any buttons

Only thing you should do is to immediately turn off the phone after it gets wet or soaked into the water. Do not press any other buttons as it can cause irreparable damage.

Do not put your smartphone to charge

Your smartphone is already waterlogged after the accident. Putting it on charge can lead to a short circuit inside the device. Hence, it is advisable to avoid charging your smartphone when wet. As per an Apple support page, it is recommended to wait for 5 hours before connecting the phone to power.

Do not shake dry your smartphone

It is highly recommended not to forcefully shake or move the phone after it is wet. This may lead to the liquid seeping into other parts of the phone that were previously unharmed.

Do not use your smartphone for 2-4 days

While most of our work depend on smartphones these days, but it is advisable to not use your smartphone for at least 48 hours. Let it dry for a few days.

Avoid indulging in remedies like putting the device in rice

Rice has absorbent qualities, but it is incapable of collecting moisture from small parts of the smartphone. Rice granules can get stuck in your phone’s ports, causing additional damage.